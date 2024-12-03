Editorial: The scale of Sinn Fein's election failure is clear and it is time to stop denying it

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Tuesday December 3 2024:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​For more than three days we have been monitoring the Irish general election results. ​They are of huge cross-border significance.

By far the most important story for Northern Ireland is the way in which Sinn Fein has gone into reverse. Their poor performance became clear on Saturday evening, when most first preference vote tallies from across Ireland showed the republican party to have had by far the biggest vote fall of any party. On Sunday the 5.5% drop in vote share was confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next, talk about the two main parties, Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, having suffered too was shown to be wrong. So why was this point made by commentators, and in Northern Ireland reports? It seemed a way of implying that SF had not done so badly.

In fact not only was the FF and FG vote static, they proved more attractive to transfers than they had been in 2020, and have now a larger share of seats in the Dail. Then they were eight seats shy of being able to form a government out of 160 TDs, now they are a mere two seats short, despite a larger number of TDs, 174. And Sinn Fein have, in contrast, a smaller shared of the Dail than last time. Now they have 39 seats, up from 37 in 2020 but this is a smaller share than then because there are more TDs.