Editorial: The selfless Princess of Wales returns to public duty, looking radiant

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Monday June 17 2024:

​The Princess of Wales returned to public duties on Saturday for Trooping the Colour.

​Kate, who looked relaxed, was fabulous – despite still being treated for cancer.

We report today how the charity Macmillan Cancer Support spokesman has said that the return of Her Royal Highness will inspire people around the world who are fighting against with cancer.

Treatment can come with both good days and bad days, just as the princess said, Macmillian explained.

As if the cancer of the king and Kate was not traumatic enough, the royal family has been struggling to cover its duties since 2022, when the Queen died a year after the Duke of Edinburgh. Prince Andrew is in disgrace after his appalling interview with the BBC over his friendship with the sex abusing billionaire, the late Jeffrey Epstein, and Prince Harry has disgraced himself in his relentless attacks on his own family, as well as writing a tell-all memoir. While he and Meghan selfishly took to California to earn vast amounts of money, trading on their fame, much of it derives from the global interest in the British royals, the family back home responded with discretion. They could not hit back at the raft of allegations because royals never complain, never explain – and there is good reason why they don’t, to maintain family dignity.

We reported last month on how there was again no royal visit to the Balmoral Show which had, prior to lockdown, become something that happened at least every other year.

This is not surprising: not only is the family down the four working royals, but William and Kate and the king are all on reduced duties due to the illness of the latter two. That leaves, in effect, Prince Edward and Sophie and Princess Anne to cover almost all bases in a country of 70 million.