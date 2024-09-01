Editorial: The slow upgrade to the A1 road to the border has been a sorry saga

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Monday September 2 2024:

​The story of the upgrade of the A1 road, which forms a key part of the Belfast to Dublin route, is a sorry saga which reflects infrastructure planning in Northern Ireland in recent decades.

The road has been dangerous for decades. Indeed, the entire Belfast to Dublin journey was lethal for decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the 1970s the northern side of the intercity route was radically improved with the construction of dual carriageways. The southern side was appalling and backward – it was entirely single carriageway until the 1990s, when gradually a motorway was built in short sections to replace the N1 road.

Then early this century that emerging highway on the Republic of Ireland side of the frontier was rapidly completed, partly funded by tolls.

Now the NI side is a disgrace in comparison. Part of the problem is that we were ahead of the south, with our dual carriageways on the A1, but they were designed to a standard suited to traffic 50 years ago, with dangerous gap junctions in the central reservation. Those junctions are now the main problem on the Belfast-Dublin route.

We report today campaigners who want to be updated on plans to remove those gap junctions with flyovers. The story cites Nisra/Dept of Infrastructure figures that between 2002 and 2019, there were 661 collisions and 41 people killed on the A1. But that is misleading because there were upgrades in that time to parts of the A1 in 2004, 05, 06, 07, 09 and 10. The toll would have been much worse without those.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad