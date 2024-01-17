​In Northern Ireland, many of us have been waking up this week to beautiful snowy scenes.

Morning View

The cold weather may make our landscapes look spectacular, but of course it also brings problems and hazards, including a greater chance of accidents on our roads and footpaths.

The snow and ice have already caused treacherous driving conditions, long delays for commuters and some closed schools yesterday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In many parts of the world, these conditions would be considered unremarkable or even rather mild, but for the most part we enjoy a moderate climate in the UK, so any cold snap usually causes a degree of disruption.

As older people know even better than younger people, there is a risk of falling on slippery surfaces, which, in turn, causes our hospitals to be busy.

It was already an extremely pressurised time of the year in accident and emergency departments, as they grappled with a reported surge in cases of flu and other viral illnesses.

Unfortunately, it also looks likely that the freezing temperatures will continue tomorrow, when public sector workers go on strike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result of that action, the NHS is expected to run a reduced service, akin to Christmas Day, and all but the most major roads will go untreated.

For that reason, the Department of Infrastructure has warned that people should avoid travelling on Thursday if possible.

Of course, the truth is that many journeys will still be necessary and the timing of the strikes could scarcely be more unfortunate, which was entirely foreseeable.