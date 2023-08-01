Editorial: The success in slashing deaths on our roads can be applied to farms

Morning View

For all their multiple dangers, farms are much less dangerous than they were 50 or more years ago. There is a much greater awareness of the perils of slurry, for example, or of machinery. Health and safety rules are far tougher than they were in the recent past. For all the progress there are still deaths caused by various aspects of agriculture, such as vehicle use.

Now the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) has announced an eight month long programme of workplace-based transport inspections on farms across Northern Ireland. There have been 17 fatalities in incidents involving vehicles over the last decade. At an average rate of less than two deaths a year, this is a relatively small number given the size of the farming community. Even so, the HSENI is right to try to drive it down via unannounced visits from inspections.

The principal inspector Camilla Mackey is quoted in this paper saying that such accidents typically involve young people and older farmers. This reflects the high risk nature of both older and younger road users. But there are tight laws with regard to driving on public highways, and it is much easier to enforce what people do on roads than it is on private property.