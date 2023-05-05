News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
13 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
13 hours ago Ed Sheeran wins Thinking Out Loud copyright court case
15 hours ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
18 hours ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93
20 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news

Editorial: The success of vaccines is always prey to sentiment

News Letter editorial on Friday May 5 2023

By Editorial
Published 5th May 2023, 07:53 BST- 1 min read
Morning ViewMorning View
Morning View

​​A worrying report has been released on declining vaccine rates among children in Northern Ireland.

Some 15,000 such children have not been fully vaccinated against measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) in the last seven years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And in 13 out of 14 infectious diseases among pre-school children, jab rates have been steadily declining.

The report from Comptroller and Auditor General Dorinnia Carville said there was no single reason for declining rates of vaccination, but said likely factors included delivery capacity within GP practices.

Most Popular

This is not a trend limited to Northern Ireland, but a wider one.

No conversation about declining vaccine rates should happen without reference to the almost superstitious aversion to jabs in some quarters.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Consider how swathes of the population listened to the fraudster Andrew Wakefield, and his thoroughly discredited claims of a link between the MMR vaccine and autism have been extensively investigated and found to be false.

His research was discredited more than a decade ago yet is still cited by anti vaxxers and conspiracy theorists.

It led to many parents being needlessly wary of the MMR jab, a decline in its uptake and so put millions of children at risk of measles.

There were also damaging conspiracy theories about the Covid vaccines, which were the big breakthrough in the battle against coronavirus.

Related topics:News LetterMMRNorthern IrelandGP practices