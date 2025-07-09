Editorial: The Twelfth is a colourful event enjoyed by many across Northern Ireland

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Thursday July 10 2025

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The biggest date in the Orange calendar takes place on Saturday, when 19 venues host Twelfth demonstrations to mark the 335th anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne.

​With good weather predicted, it has all the ingredients of being a memorable day for Orange Order members and their accompanying bands, who will come together to put on a fantastic display of music and colour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In cities, towns and villages across Northern Ireland, thousands upon thousands of spectators - many of them friends and family of those on parade - will attend to show their support and enjoy the processions.

Deck chairs will be set out along the parade routes, as people try to secure a good position to savour the sights and sounds of an Ulster Twelfth - the colourful banners, Orange sashes, the musical expertise of the various bands, and, of course, the thunderous Lambeg drum.

As Grand Master Edward Stevenson - who will be on parade in Kesh, Fermanagh - rightly says, Twelfth parades are "impressive spectacle", with the high calibre of music on display "playing a big part in the festival atmosphere".

Of course, there is a serious side to the day's proceedings, and this will be highlighted in the demonstration fields where religious services will be held.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speeches will no doubt recall, among other things, the civil and religious liberties won for all in the Glorious Revolution.

Meanwhile, resolutions will be passed on faith, loyalty, and the state, the last of which will reaffirm members' opposition to the Irish sea border "which continues to constitutionally and economically damage Northern Ireland’s place in the United Kingdom", according to the Orange Order