Editorial: The UK has been in Nato for 75 years, Ireland has yet to join it

Morning View

​The idea of a united Ireland is in the headlines again after a report tried to estimate the costs of such a venture.

The financial implications of Northern Ireland leaving the UK would be the single biggest consideration in any debate about an all Ireland, but there are other huge issues too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among them is the cultural gulf between Ireland and Britain than over defence.

Yesterday was the 75th anniversary of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation. Nato was created on April 4 1949 in Washington DC by 12 founding member countries, of which the UK was one.

The defence alliance has since expanded to include 32 member countries, but the Republic of Ireland is not among them.​ It describes itself as a neutral country, but neutrality is a luxury that a nation can only afford when it is not at threat.

​Ireland is not shy about showing high mindedness on international issues – for example suing the UK on its handling of the legacy of the Troubles when Ireland has so much to answer over that time, or intervening in the appalling genocide case against Israel taken by a corrupt, semi-failed state, South Africa. Yet Ireland benefits from such other protections as RAF air cover that a Westminster think tank recently issued a scathing report about “persistent Irish security freeloading”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​There are challenges for Nato, not least Donald Trump’s stupid comments about it. But, looked at overall, King Charles described its qualities well in a letter to Nato’s secretary general Jens Stoltenberg when he lauded the organisation as “an antidote to years of war in Europe” and “the cornerstone of our security and the values we hold dear”. He commend Nato’s steadfast support for Ukraine and welcomed new Scandinavian member countries.