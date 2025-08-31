Editorial: The UK must drill, drill, drill for oil in the North Sea

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Monday September 1 2025:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Tories have given a belated, but nonetheless welcome, pledge to drill, drill, drill in the North Sea.

The policy promise from the Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch is the latest example of the party suddenly getting tough on issues it was not even remotely tough on when in government. It did not stand up to some of the sillier Net Zero goals, it not only failed to get to grips with immigration it made that situation worse, it did not properly tackle welfare reform (which also got worse), it did not curb limitless demand on the NHS by reforming and streamlining provision, and as we well know here it did not properly stand up to the EU or nationalist Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having said all that, it is only fair to note that the previous government was notably stronger on all of these issues than is the current Labour government. On almost every major issue, such as the above and more, Sir Keir Starmer has been shown to be naive.

And that is not just the observation of a critic of the prime minister – it is evidenced by him having to retreat on almost key issue. As he might yet have to do over legacy in Northern Ireland, after yet another display of Starmer weakness (this time towards an Irish government that is suing it), as Jeff Dudgeon explained in his essay on these pages last week.

Ms Badenoch has said it is “absurd” to leave the fossil fuel resources untapped in the North Sea. She is right that Labour’s pledge not to embark on any major new drilling there will have no impact whatsoever on climate emissions, given that UK is responsible for less than 1% of such, and given that we will thus have to import more energy from nations that are much less environmentally careful than is Britain.