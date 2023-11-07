Editorial: The US, EU and UK should take note of ongoing Sinn Fein extremism

The outcome was noteworthy not just because it dealt with matters over which the council has no remit, but because it showed how far unionists had fallen in influence in Belfast as a result of re-drawn local government boundaries after 2014. Whereas unionists had had an overall majority in Belfast a mere decade prior to the expulsion vote of 2021, by the time of that motion they could not even muster a majority by securing the support of 10 Alliance councillors. Despite Alliance opposition the motion passed with Sinn Fein, SDLP, Green and People Before Profit support. Alliance did however endorse a motion to write to the Local Government Pension Scheme, asking it to divest from any Israeli company involved in “the violation of Palestinian human rights”. The extent to which unionist influence in Belfast had vanished was shown by the fact that the DUP and UUP both opposed divestment, but it passed anyway, 41-16.