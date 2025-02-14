Editorial: The US is a scientific superpower that has followed evidence-based medicine
The United States has a new health secretary, the controversial politician Robert F Kennedy.
Mr Kennedy was narrowly confirmed by the US Senate to serve in President Trump’s cabinet as the man who will oversee health in America.
It is an extraordinary moment because Mr Kennedy is a vaccine sceptic, who will now be in charge of $1.7 trillion of US federal spending, vaccine recommendations and food safety. He will also be in charge of health insurance programmes that cover roughly half the country.
Interestingly, the Republican Party senator for Kentucky, Mitch McConnell, long an establishment figure in Donald Trump’s party of Scots Irish (ie Ulster) roots, was the only representative of that party to reject Mr Kennedy in the 52 to 48 vote. All Democrats opposed Mr Kennedy.
Senator McConnell had polio as a child. You could hardly have a better advertisement for vaccines than the way in which polio, which in the past paralysed children and until recently has done in the third world, has been largely eradicated.
In Britain and America, there has also been anti-vax conspiracy nonsense about the MMR vaccine, peddled by a despicable fraudster Andrew Wakefield. Mr Kennedy has given weight to such claims, which has led in places to lower uptake of MMR, and so a rise of mumps in places, including the UK.
Also, vaccine scepticism over Covid has led to serious exaggeration of the downsides to those jabs, which helped get us out of the appallingly long lockdowns.
However, Mr Kennedy does have important concerns about obesity and processed foods. It is to be hoped that he helps to maintain America’s position as a scientific powerhouse, at the helm of evidence-led advances in health that have benefited the whole world, rather than pushing dubious, even in cases absurd and harmful, conspiracy theories.