Editorial: The US is a scientific superpower that has followed evidence-based medicine

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Friday February 14 2025:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The United States has a new health secretary, the controversial politician Robert F Kennedy.

Mr Kennedy was narrowly confirmed by the US Senate to serve in President Trump’s cabinet as the man who will oversee health in America.​

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is an extraordinary moment because Mr Kennedy is a vaccine sceptic, who will now be in charge of $1.7 trillion of US federal spending, vaccine recommendations and food safety. He will also be in charge of health insurance programmes that cover roughly half the country.

Interestingly, the Republican Party senator for Kentucky, Mitch McConnell, long an establishment figure in Donald Trump’s party of Scots Irish (ie Ulster) roots, was the only representative of that party to reject Mr Kennedy in the 52 to 48 vote. All Democrats opposed Mr Kennedy.

Senator McConnell had polio as a child. You could hardly have a better advertisement for vaccines than the way in which polio, which in the past paralysed children and until recently has done in the third world, has been largely eradicated.

In Britain and America, there has also been anti-vax conspiracy nonsense about the MMR vaccine, peddled by a despicable fraudster Andrew Wakefield. Mr Kennedy has given weight to such claims, which has led in places to lower uptake of MMR, and so a rise of mumps in places, including the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also, vaccine scepticism over Covid has led to serious exaggeration of the downsides to those jabs, which helped get us out of the appallingly long lockdowns.