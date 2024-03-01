Editorial: The very premise of the Kenova investigation into Stakeknife should have been challenged from day one

Morning View

The web version of this editorial will link to the website of the Kenova-investigation.

It is hard to find in it a simple timeline as to the origins of this huge inquiry. You are told it is a probe into activities around an “individual codenamed Stakeknife”.

You are also told, it the near-gobbledygook of the legacy world, that its “overarching strategy ... is to provide effective, efficient and independent investigations that are Article 2 ECHR compliant”. (Art 2, for those who don’t know, has often been cited to justify an undue legacy focus on historic allegations against state forces)

Then you are told: “Many are concerned at the involvement of this alleged State agent in kidnap, torture and murder by the ... IRA during ‘the troubles’ and believe they were preventable.”

It is a failure of government ministers and unionist politicians, admirable exceptions such as Jeff Dudgeon apart, that this inquiry was not challenged from its inception. The po-faced authors of the Kenova website might feel that “many are concerned at the role of this state agent”. But that “many” would soon evaporate into few if the public was told that Stakeknife was perhaps the most successful penetration of IRA murder machine.