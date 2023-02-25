Editorial: The West has given Ukraine vital moral support against Russia in the last 12 months

Morning View

Rishi Sunak, the prime minister, observed silence outside the front door of 10 Downing Street. King Charles spoke of Ukraine’s “unimaginable” suffering.

When Russian tanks rolled into the territory of their western neighbour on February 24 last year, President Putin’s invasion had seemed increasingly likely. But no-one could be sure it would go ahead or whether the massing of Russian forces at the frontier would remain a display of might.

President Putin in the event proved as reprehensible as feared when he launched the attack. But it quickly did not go to plan.

Western Europe and America might have risen up in horror and called for an immediate truce. The opposite happened. Most people understood at once how unjustified the attack had been, even if it was on a country within Moscow’s sphere of influence. Germany, which like France, had seemed more interested in fuel supplies and trade relations with Russia, had to toughen their response.

To this day America remains the biggest sponsor of the Ukrainian resistance but the UK in some respects has been Kiev’s greatest moral ally, with isolationist voices gaining no real momentum.

Even Ireland, which can interpret its neutrality at times in a selfish and isolationist way, has been scathing about the invasion. Northern Ireland has hosted refugees, manufactured relevant weapons and through its deep links to the armed forces been part of the military advice and support.

