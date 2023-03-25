News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
17 hours ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
19 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
20 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
22 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
22 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead

Editorial: The Windsor Framework has already lost its shine, but it has now been finalised

​News Letter editorial on Saturday March 25 2023:

By Editorial
Published 25th Mar 2023, 05:42 GMT- 2 min read
Morning View
Morning View
Morning View

The UK-EU deal over Northern Ireland has been signed off formally.

Most informed pundits think that an agreement was reached in outline months ago. Most informed unionists think that the UK was never negotiating seriously on the primacy of EU law in Northern Ireland. Thus unionist disappointment over the outcome is not entirely a surprise to anyone who has been following things closely.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

London’s delight at the prospect of being able to join the Horizon science and research programme shows that there have been other factors in play. Indeed, the outcome could have been worse for NI. A range of factors have weakened the UK’s position since 2016, and particularly since 2020, including the Covid pandemic, the turmoil within the Conservative Party, the financial problems caused by high debt and high inflation, and latterly the need to focus on massive international matters such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In some respects though the latter has given London leverage, with Britain currently in America’s good books as a reliable security ally at a time of great global uncertainty. So unionists should never lose sight of the fact that a post Windsor Framework protocol is considerably better than a fully implemented original one.

Most Popular

At the same time, the shine on the framework has already come off and the possible permanence of an Irish Sea trade border is becoming clearer. This is a huge challenge for the DUP, particularly now that the UUP is focusing on the opportunities. But there is no easy route back to Stormont for the DUP. An immediate difficulty is the coming visit of President Biden. It would look bad for unionists to sit sourly on the sidelines, but at the same time they cannot just smile along as if America’s partisan role in the establishment of an internal UK border never happened.

Northern IrelandLondonConservative PartyUkraineDUP