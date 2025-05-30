Editorial: Tory leadership hopeful does good work exposing fare dodgers

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Friday May 30 2025:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tory justice spokesperson has highlighted fare dodging in east London.

Robert Jenrick MP said that he wants authorities to “step up” and “reassert these basic rules” after he posted a video in which he confronted people who forced their way through the ticket barriers at Stratford station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Jenrick told the BBC that he wants bodies to understand “that these things are not small rule breaks”, and said he was “unapologetic” about sharing the clip.

The former contender to be leader of the Conservative party has become outspoken on a range of issues, including getting tough immigration and protecting veterans from their shameful treatment on legacy (our words, not his). Critics could justifiably point to how weak the last 2010 to 2024 Tory government was on pretty much every issue that mattered, including Northern Ireland.

But this Labour government has managed to be even worse, for example on immigration, only being forced into a tougher approach to our borders because Reform did so well in the recent council elections (not because they are even more out of control than when they came to power 11 months ago).

Mr Jenrick’s approach to fare dodging is welcome. His video shows how staff who seem not to be not tackling dodgers, and at one point shows a member of staff in a booth, beside a ticket barrier, with their feet up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The public is frustrated on the weakness of people in authority in many situations. Weak prison sentences because there are not enough jail cells, weak discipline in schools, weak or non existent performance management in work places particularly if public sector, and almost non existent justice for crimes such as bike theft.