Editorial: Veterinary medicine fears show that the scale of the Irish Sea border is still unclear

Morning View

​The BVA is concerned about EU restrictions on veterinary medicines used in Northern Ireland.

The Windsor Framework, signed between the UK and Europe a year ago, covered medicines that relate to humans, and that was seen as one of its big triumphs.

But veterinary medicines are still due to come under European rules as part of a staggered process of barriers being introduced that will come in at the end of next year. Half of the veterinary medicines currently used in Northern Ireland could be withdrawn from sale unless there is yet another agreement with the EU. The House of Lords Windsor Framework Sub-Committee heard evidence on veterinary medicines last month.

The BVA and the North of Ireland Veterinary Association (NIVA) have repeated their warnings about the impact of EU restrictions. Now the BVA hopes to engage with the new Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir on the matter.

It is striking that the BVA, like so many organisations, has welcomed the return of Stormont. It is presumably seeking to show that it is not taking a stance against devolution itself. but is worried that NI could potentially lose access 51% of veterinary medicines.

This vital matter in a society in which agriculture and rural life is as central as it is Northern Ireland shows why it is reasonable to continue to take time to examine the deal to restore Stormont, which happened in a hurry over the last week.

