Morning View

The year comes to a close tomorrow night, when the arrival of 2024 will be celebrated.​

It has been a dramatic 12 months, but then that could be said of any year since the first one in which this newspaper reported events – 1737.

The earliest surviving edition, from the year after, 1738, is packed with global news, and begins with a report of celebrations in Saint Petersburg in Russia over victory over the “infidel”.

In 2023 the global fault lines are similar to now, but not entirely the same – Russia is at war, now with Ukraine (putting it at odds with western Europe), then against the Ottomans (putting it in alliance with those western European nations). Then there was profound and bitter conflict between Muslims and non Muslim societies, now there is bitter conflict between Muslims and Jews in the Middle East.

The Hamas massacre of Israelis came out of a clear blue sky (literally) on October 7, and has led to appalling loss of life both in Israel and in Gaza. But at this time, amidst the anxiety and sorrow, we can at least be thankful that the war has not escalated.

At home there is ongoing stalemate in Northern Ireland over a matter of great importance – an internal trade barrier.

There are also concerns about a turbulent climate, which this column considered yesterday.

But there are reasons to be optimistic as the new year is ushered in. The economy is doing better than many experts feared, with low unemployment in the UK, including Northern Ireland.

We wish our readers a very happy new year, and thank you for keeping this, the world’s oldest English language daily newspaper, not only in publication, but thriving with print and digital editions.