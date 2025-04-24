Editorial: Weak London lets hypocritical Dublin sue it and scold it on its handling of legacy when Ireland has evaded its own obligations

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Thursday April 24 2025:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​There was a telling set of comments today when the UK and Ireland announced their meeting in Hillsborough today.

Both the NI Secretary Hilary Benn, and the Irish deputy prime minister, the Tánaiste, Simon Harris​ will chair the meeting of the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference (BIIGC).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The meeting will also be attended by the NIO junior minister, Fleur Anderson MP (who foolishly gave succour to republicans who want to use opinion polls to suggest there is more support for NI exiting the UK than there might in fact be) and the Irish justice minister, Jim O'Callaghan TD.

Mr Benn said in his comment before the meeting that it will develop the “close relationship between the UK and the Irish governments as we continue to work together on a range of issues”. Mr Harris specified some of those issues when he said he looked forward to “continuing the intensive discussions … on the challenging but essential work of dealing with the legacy of the past”.​

Once again Ireland is lecturing us about legacy when Ireland has failed abjectly to face up to its responsibilities. Two UK governments, most of all this one, have facilitated that failure. The last government tried to shut down parts of legacy, not unreasonably, but was not prepared to take the moral fight to a government that is suing it on legacy. It grumbled about that legacy case, but took no retaliatory action.

The ex police ombudsman, Lady O’Loan, has told MPs that too often Dublin has given assurances that information would be made available on terrorism, but then didn’t. Meanwhile the chief constable has flagged up the pricey piecemeal approach to the past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both observations are correct but the situation is worse than they imply. Dublin’s failure on legacy is not just about Omagh, on which the UK has accepted a mere Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). And the cost is overwhelmingly due to lopsided probes into the UK state, with lawyers paid huge fees.