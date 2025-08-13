Editorial: ​Welcome words from Reeves on NI’s defence role

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Wednesday August 13 2025

It is very good to see a chancellor of the exchequer in Northern Ireland, treating the province as an integral part of the UK.

​It is particularly pleasing that Rachel Reeves has spoken of the importance of the defence industry here not only to Northern Ireland, but to the whole nation.

She said that increased defence spending will put NI at the “heart of the UK’s industrial future” and help to fix the foundations for future prosperity.

It was Ms Reeves’s first visit to Northern Ireland she took charge of the nation’s finances a year ago. She also toured the Studio Ulster film production set, which was a reminder of our strong role in the creative industries.

The chancellor visited the Thales defence contractor in Belfast where sh announced a commitment from Thales of £100 million and up to 200 new jobs in Northern Ireland’s defence industry.

The company has benefited from UK defence contracts to support Ukraine in its defence of its territory from the Russian invasion.

While Donald Trump has adopted important new political approaches that have resonated around the western world, such as tackling trans extremism and clamping down on out-of-control immigration, it has been worrying to see him seem almost indifferent to Nato. Worse, he has at times seemed almost friendly with that international war criminal Vladimir Putin.

It is very good indeed that the leader of the free world has not prevailed in those instincts, with Ukraine still seeming to benefit from wide western public support. The UK, under both the last Conservative government and the present Labour one, have continued to stand by Kiev.