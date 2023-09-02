Editorial: Younger PSNI officers can learn from their outstanding predecessors in policing

Morning View

A striking thing about public life in Northern Ireland, albeit depressing too, is the outstanding ex police officers in this society.

​It is striking because it is a reminder of the talent in the province. It is depressing because so many of the officers are retired. This is not to denigrate younger generations of PSNI officers, where there are layers of talent. But that generation is under pressure now, with leaders who seem weak in the face of political and woke cultural pressure.

We can only hope that those younger generations are allowed to display their talents and turn the PSNI, like its predecessor the RUC, into one of the best police forces in the world. Think of the ex officers who remind us of the calibre of the RUC, like Ronnie Flanagan, Alan McQuillan, Ray White, Chris Albiston. Drew Harris is facing challenges leading the Garda. Others have gone on to lead police forces in Great Britain. Today Norman Baxter, right, analyses the “shocking” allegations that PSNI officers accepted instructions from republicans to abandon an arrest. Jon Burrows and Jim Gamble have given analysis too. Roy McComb has in recent weeks spoken about the data breach blunder. Meanwhile the film about the IRA abduction of Thomas Niedermayer features ex RUC like William Matchett, Alan Simpson and Bill Mooney.

To list names though is almost insulting to the people omitted, given how many outstanding officers there were in the RUC. They helped prevent civil war in the 1970s and policed this society as it moved into normality as the terrorists were patiently outwitted. It was unthinkable that they would succumb to political pressure from a political party.