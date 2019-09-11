Few of the key players now in charge in London care in the slightest about Northern Ireland

My dalliance with accepting Brexit and Mr Johnson didn’t last long.

I should have known that he would prove irrational and unreliable, and I always really knew Brexit was a mistake.

Letter to the editor

There is a whiff of betrayal in the air. I don’t like using such language, but this time it’s needed.

I originally supported the backstop because I calculated that Theresa May’s government, or an incoming Labour one, would negotiate a close final deal that would render it unnecessary. But we now have a volatile right-wing government, my worst nightmare.

I am fairly sure few of the key players now in charge care in the slightest about Northern Ireland.

If you are willing to trash the economy with no deal and eject the grandson of Winston Churchill from the Conservative and Unionist Party there is a truth hiding in plain sight, the real Conservative and Unionist Party has gone, perhaps for ever.

Johnson has nothing to lose now. He could well gamble on a Northern Ireland only backstop.

Furthermore, no final deal agreed by the extreme Brexiteers now running the government would ever be enough to supersede the backstop.

It would be there for good. Unionists should be asking themselves — what is Dominic Cummings whispering into Mr Johnson’s ear?

Johnson could well bring about a transformative crisis.

Political realignment might be comprehensive. In such a realignment unionism would be wise to reposition itself with Remain forces UK-wide. It’s not too late

John Gemmell, Wem, Shropshire