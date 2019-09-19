Findings of poll mean nothing

I refer to your article of September 15 entitled: ‘Poll finds support for referendum on Irish unification and Scottish independence.’

Indeed, Lord Ashcroft was even touting similar findings in one of his previous polls.

Firstly, these were nothing but mere ‘token’ polls involving around 1,500 people in each case! Secondly, such polls are similarly meaningless unless they are also charged with relevant questions such as, for example, for Northern Ireland – “Would you vote for a united Ireland or related referendum given the inherent loathing that nationalists and in particular those of Sinn Fein’s republican ilk have towards everything associated with pro-unionism and its peoples”?

“Would you vote for a united Ireland or related referendum if the pro-unionists peoples could not be afforded the appropriate protection from violence and discrimination associated with such hatred?”

“Would you vote for a united Ireland or related referendum if it meant that your mortgage etc payments would be no longer paid for by the state”?

“Would you vote for a united Ireland or related referendum if it resulted in you not having a national health service and you also having to pay 50 Euro for each visit to your GP as well as paying for your prescriptions“?

Accordingly the poll results as they stand are nothing but pure bunkum and should be afforded little, if any, credibility!

Archibald Toner, Dromore, Co Down