Government buildings in Great Britain display the Israeli flag but none being shown on main NIO office
It is the equivalent of the Northern Ireland Office, the UK government department, in Belfast.
The Scottish parliament, like Stormont, is not flying the Israel flag.
When the News Letter asked the NIO if the government would fly the Israel flag in NI it said: “We unequivocally condemn the horrific attacks by Hamas terrorists on Israeli civilians."
The government says that it flies the flag from buildings that have a flagpole installed.
Erskine House, the NIO office in Belfast, does not have a flagpole and it is understood that as a tenant it does not have permission to install one.
The former NIO office, Stormont House, once flew a rainbow flag for gay pride.
Earlier this week, Downing Street was lit up with the Israeli flag.
Seeing Downing Street lit up with the flag of Israel Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis said it sent “an extraordinary message” throughout the Jewish world.
A rabbi working on a Football Association faith group resigned over the governing body’s response to the Hamas attacks on Israeli citizens last weekend.
Alex Goldberg wrote to the FA to say he was “profoundly disappointed” that there were no plans for a specific tribute to the victims of those attacks.
He said the decision not to light up the Wembley arch in the colours of the Israeli flag ahead of the friendly between England and Australia on Friday night had been “received badly”
He also questioned the decision not to permit the flags of any nation to be brought into Wembley besides those of England and Australia.
The FA responded to Rabbi Goldberg’s letter by saying: “We are sorry to hear of Rabbi Alex’s decision to resign from his role in our Faith in Football group.
The decision not to light up the arch in Israeli colours was even criticised by the Cabinet minister responsible for sport, Lucy Frazer, in a social media post on Thursday.
The Campaign Against Antisemitism has called on the FA and the Premier League to also specifically condemn the Hamas attacks.