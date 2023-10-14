The flag of Israel, the Union flag and the Saltire flew above the UK government Queen Elizabeth House building in Edinburgh yesterday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It is the equivalent of the Northern Ireland Office, the UK government department, in Belfast.

The Scottish parliament, like Stormont, is not flying the Israel flag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When the News Letter asked the NIO if the government would fly the Israel flag in NI it said: “We unequivocally condemn the horrific attacks by Hamas terrorists on Israeli civilians."

The flag of Israel, the Union flag and the Saltire fly above the UK Government Queen Elizabeth House building in Edinburgh. Picture date: Friday October 13, 2023. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

The government says that it flies the flag from buildings that have a flagpole installed.

Erskine House, the NIO office in Belfast, does not have a flagpole and it is understood that as a tenant it does not have permission to install one.

The former NIO office, Stormont House, once flew a rainbow flag for gay pride.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this week, Downing Street was lit up with the Israeli flag.

A Pride flag flies at Stormont House in Belfast in 2017. The flag was raised beside Stormont House to mark the city's Pride festival .

Seeing Downing Street lit up with the flag of Israel Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis said it sent “an extraordinary message” throughout the Jewish world.

A rabbi working on a Football Association faith group resigned over the governing body’s response to the Hamas attacks on Israeli citizens last weekend.

Alex Goldberg wrote to the FA to say he was “profoundly disappointed” that there were no plans for a specific tribute to the victims of those attacks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said the decision not to light up the Wembley arch in the colours of the Israeli flag ahead of the friendly between England and Australia on Friday night had been “received badly”

Israel's flag is projected onto the front of 10 Downing Street in a show of support on October 08, 2023 in London. (Photo by Justin Palmer/Getty Images)

He also questioned the decision not to permit the flags of any nation to be brought into Wembley besides those of England and Australia.

The FA responded to Rabbi Goldberg’s letter by saying: “We are sorry to hear of Rabbi Alex’s decision to resign from his role in our Faith in Football group.

The decision not to light up the arch in Israeli colours was even criticised by the Cabinet minister responsible for sport, Lucy Frazer, in a social media post on Thursday.