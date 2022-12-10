Morning View

On so many levels, the Harry and Meghan saga is a sad, even deplorable, one.

The young couple are amongst the most privileged people to walk this earth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are beautiful.

They are wealthy.

They are talented.

They have most of their life in front of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And, most poignant of all, there was massive public goodwill towards them when they wed in 2018.

It was a fairytale story – an American actress marrying an English royal who had been an army officer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet Meghan, apparently supported by Harry, only seemed to see persecution and racism stalking her. It is baffling, if there was such racism, why crowds packed Windsor in joy at their nuptials, or why leading royals such as the now king welcomed Meghan so warmly, walking her down the aisle.

But this story of royal cruelty against Meghan has been lapped up by some of the American media, with little attention paid to claims that in fact Meghan had been a bullying boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prince Harry and his spouse have not just left royalty, but trashed it. Yet it is almost impossible to escape the conclusion that they profit from it, in a huge way.

They would not be striking deals with Neflix reported to be worth up to $100million without that close royal link.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On pages 14-15 we review the Netflix series and report on it. In the third episode, the writer Afua Hirsh describes the Commonwealth as being 'Empire 2.0'.

This is a contemptible dismissal of a body that Queen Elizabeth nurtured, and which in fact emerged from the ashes of empire, as a voluntary, multi-national, multi-cultural and multi-ethnic association.

Advertisement Hide Ad