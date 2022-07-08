Henry McDonald: DUP will feel the Westminster heat this summer

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson with party colleagues. Sources claims many Conservative MPs believe the DUP should enter the Stormont Executive before the NI Protocol is passed

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and his fellow MPs can take some comfort from the fact that the legislation aimed at replacing Union-threatening aspects of the Protocol is scheduled for its third reading on July 13.

They will also be aware that one of the most powerful lobby groups in the Tories’ parliamentary party - the Brexiteers of the European Research Group - are strongly in favour of getting the Bill passed. The ERG is rumoured to be between 100 to 130 strong in the Commons and is certainly a powerful faction that cannot be ignored by whoever eventually replaces Boris Johnson.

But some Tory sources at Westminster at the end of this turbulent week are warning the DUP not to get over-confident in relation to the passage of the Bill.

News Letter political editor Henry McDonald

They say there are still many Conservative MPs who, while describing themselves as friends of unionism, believe the DUP should move before the legislation finally receives the royal seal of approval. These sources stress that a large cohort of Tories want the DUP to nominate an Assembly Speaker and go back into the Executive ahead of the legislation’s final stage in the autumn, preferably before the summer season is out.

Some sympathetic Tories are also starting to float ideas about amendments to the legislation as it reaches its third stage.

Lost in the tumult of Boris Johnson’s defenestration was a significant article on the ‘Conservative Home’ website this week by Sir Bob Neil, who happens to be the chair of the Justice Committee.

Sir Bob supports changing the Protocol but wants to make sure it can be done legally and is proposing a “parliamentary lock” requiring the Government to present evidence to the Commons that there is an “imminent threat” to stability caused by the Protocol.