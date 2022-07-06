Henry McDonald: The exit of Mr Johnson could box the DUP into a corner

Rishi Sunak resigned as Chancellor, writing on Twitter: "I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning."

It’s unlikely they are going to get any reply from him now.

Instead, Mr Sunak is plotting to guillotine a Prime Minister – an act of head-chopping regicide that could have profound implications for the Northern Ireland Protocol and Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s party.

The now ex-Chancellor’s dramatic resignation yesterday evening along with Health Secretary Sajid Javid poses mortal danger for the DUP. Because the legislation aimed at overriding the Union-threatening aspects of the Protocol could be under threat of also being taken in a tumbril then dumped in the guillotine basket where Boris Johnson’s head might be soon.

News Letter political editor Henry McDonald

After all, Mr Sunak is known to be sceptical about the Bill that the Prime Minister via his Foreign Secretary Liz Truss introduced into Parliament last month. Although it is highly unlikely he will replace the PM, Mr Sunak’s influence will be key on any replacement of Boris Johnson.

The former Chancellor regarded the law aimed at overturning much of the post-Brexit trade agreement with Brussels as a potential trigger to set off a damaging trade war between the UK and the EU.

He, alongside his allies in the Conservative Party, were and are extremely cautious about risking a cross-Channel economic conflict with the Europeans at a time when the British economy is in such a fragile state.

At the very least the possible ignominious exit of Mr Johnson from 10 Downing Street could box the DUP into a corner. Even before yesterday evening’s Tory-shaking turbulence, DUP sources were telling the News Letter earlier that the party has to tread very carefully not to alienate Conservative MPs whom they rely on to vote for the Protocol Bill at Westminster.

Notions such as demanding a fresh Assembly election to endorse the Protocol-changing legislation are even more un-realisable and counter-productive in DUP minds after this precursor to a final coup against the Prime Minister.