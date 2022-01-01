Hoping that 2022 will see worst of pandemic behind us

News Letter editorial

We wish our readers a very happy new year and best wishes for 2022.

On this first day of January we see out the old, a difficult year, and usher in the latest 12-month calendar.

Northern Ireland, like the rest of the world, has been grappling with coronavirus for almost two years. There are grounds to be hopeful that the worst of the pandemic might yet be behind us, albeit no room for complacency.

The deadly infection is estimated to have arrived in the province earlier than the first recorded case, and might have been on these shores in January.

So much has happened since then. Our health service has been pushed to the brink, but has held up, thanks to the dedication of its staff.

It is appropriate on this first morning of 2022 to see he honours system recognise above all those the people who have been central to the battle against Covid, and to keeping normal society on the road. It is also very welcome to see recognition for people such as Colin Neill, of Hospitality Ulster, who have fought tenaciously on behalf of those who face ruin — a constant reminder, to those who have emerged unscathed, of the harm of Covid restrictions.

We thank our readers for continuing to read us through this difficult time. In addition to our print editions six days a week, we will be here for you daily, online, reporting on local and national events.

