News Letter editorial

Last month two men issued a legal challenge against the agriculture minister Edwin Poots’ decision to stop Irish Sea border checks.

One of the men is a member of Sinn Fein. His identity is being kept secret.

A reporter for this newspaper, Adam Kula, was one of the few journalists to spot the significance of this breach of open justice and he challenged the secrecy order. While he did so with the support of senior editorial figures in the newspaper and JPI Media, which owns the News Letter, the admirable decision to query anonymity was his own.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yesterday, the High Court judge in the case upheld the decision not to name ‘Mr X’ (see link below).

While the case raises important issues such as the possible risk to the Sinn Fein member bringing the action, we believe that the ruling was clearly the wrong one.

The principle of transparency in legal proceedings is of the utmost importance in a democracy. There is a UK-wide trend towards infringements on this principle, for reasons ranging from ‘data protection’ to personal sensitivity concerns.

The News Letter has been publishing since 1737, for most of which time transparency has increased, not decreased. If members of the public pursue highly political legal cases against government officials, they must be prepared to be identified and the public has a right to know who they are.

Mr Kula argued there should be a presumption against anonymity in such a case, as indeed there should be — a strong one.

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.