If we unionists are not prepared to take responsibility for our future it will be taken out of our hands by people who will go over our heads

Unionism has been betrayed by their “Tory Friends” and now when we should be devoting our time and energy searching for a home we have the unedifying spectacle of the unionist community squabbling and bitching like adolescent school children.

Instead of providing leadership we are witnessing an ongoing tragedy played out by light-weight politicians and their camp followers engaged in raking over the past, settling old scores and apportioning blame as “the vultures” are gathering to devour them.

If Boris has done nothing else, and he has done little, he has brought into much sharper focus what the unionist community has always known, we are only as British as mainland Britain says we are; and a majority of them believe we are expendable. Our future and the future of our children resides at Westminster and is at the whim of fickle and unscrupulous politicians who see us as a bargaining chip to be used as a makeweight, and added to tip the balance in their scramble for power. We are mere pawns to be sacrificed as Britain and Europe move us across the board to bring more powerful pieces into play.

The situation is so reminiscent of 1912, but we had leaders then and a united and God fearing people. We now worship mammon and a myriad of other gods and live in hope they bring comfort and ease our pain. We need leaders who have vision and are capable of thinking outside the box, even thinking the unthinkable, but prepared to play hardball to protect our traditions, our faith and our culture. With one or two exceptions, we don’t have them.

If we are not prepared to take responsibility for our future it will be taken out of our hands by people who will go over our heads, have no scruples in looking after self-interest and treat us with the contempt they feel we deserve. The Protestant community lost its dignity and self-respect a long time ago and is now in mortal danger of losing its soul. I’m not convinced our politicians are capable of steering us through this crisis; some of the candidates chosen to fight this election are better equipped for comedy. As for the smaller parties they don’t even know there is a crisis. When it’s all over they’ll continue to celebrate in North Down at the winter solstice.

As things stand we have been cast adrift, are hostage to fortune and at the mercy of the political elements.

Clive Maxwell, Bleary