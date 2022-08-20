In Northern Ireland, we should support events that promote a positive image

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

News Letter editorial

This week, there was mixed news about events that contribute an enormous amount to Northern Ireland’s economy and tourist industry.

It is wonderful that both the Ould Lammas Fair in Ballycastle and the International Air Show at Portrush are set to make comebacks for the first time since 2019.

It’s less welcome news that organisers say the North West 200 is in doubt if it fails to resolve a number of issues around funding before the famous motorcycle race next takes place in 2023.

One of the joys of 2022 has been seeing many great occasions, like the North West, the Twelfth and the Balmoral Show, return to normal, after we all missed out during lockdown.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The current economic climate is particularly difficult, with costs rising steeply and funding increasingly difficult to come by. At the same time, some of our famous sporting, cultural and entertainment events may never come back, if we do not support them through a difficult time.

It’s a rich irony that, while the future of the NW200 appeared to be in doubt, some public bodies seemed reluctant to consider withdrawing funds for the West Belfast Festival, which was again marred by reports of spectators engaging in pro-IRA behaviour.