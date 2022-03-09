Integrated bill would undermine much loved school sectors

News Letter editorial

Over the last 100 years, Northern Ireland has changed dramatically as a society, not least in terms of its demographic make-up.

Despite significant ongoing political division, the country is in some respects much more integrated than it has ever been.

The immigrant population, while still relatively small, is far larger than it was even 40 years ago, as people have moved to work here, often in highly skilled tech sectors such as cyber security. Many incomers to the Province find it a friendly, agreeable place to live and to work.

And a large section of the existing population has no particular tribal or religious identity.

This has led to significant support and demand for integrated schools. There is at present an Integrated Education Bill going through Stormont. It sounds like a positive proposal and it seems to have the support of a majority of MLAs.

However, grave concerns have been raised about the plans. On these pages in recent weeks, a range of voices have written in to express their anxieties, including Sammy Heenan, who recounted how after the murder of his father he got “immeasurable pastoral support” from Castlewellan High School, and staff discouraged “harbouring of prejudice or bitterness”.

The Presbyterian Moderator Dr David Bruce Although said that “the only logical outcome” of the legislation is that it would elevate the integrated sector above others.

Gerry Campbell, chief of The Council for Catholic Maintained Schools, wrote in with a group of other educational leaders to say that prioritising “one group of schools above all others will undermine efforts to provide an equitable environment”.

All of these voices, and other critics of the bill, have emphasised their support for an inclusive overall approach to education in NI. But they are right to say that this legislation will go beyond that, and undermine the ethos of entire sectors of schooling which have provided values, nurture and learning to generations of grateful pupils.

