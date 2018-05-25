Is Javid the man to put this province back on track?

‘I will help you get the job done. I will give you the tools, the power and the back-up you need … be in no doubt I will be standing with you’.

No, these words didn’t come in a comfort letter from our Prime Minister Theresa May to reassure us that our political institutions will be up and running soon.

Sajid Javid

Nor did they come from the woman who in the normal course of events would be at the helm, our Secretary of State Karen Bradley.

When I saw Home Secretary Sajid Javid utter those words on television this week I decided he was the man for us.

We need him here to fix our darned, messed up province, where not a single politician is worth the expensive salaries we pay them.

The last straw for me was the sight of the mouthy Sinn Fein MEP Martina Anderson haranguing Karen Bradley at Balmoral Show.

Anderson, a former IRA convict, has form as members of the European Parliament know. She likes the sound of her own voice and I wouldn’t even give her political dreams for Ulster further publicity in this column.

She, Mary Lou and Michelle O’Neill need to re-think their use of language, politics and tone down the arrogance if they want any of us to listen to them.

I would almost include Naomi Long in that since she uses such a bossy, berating tone about most things.

Do we want to be in a united Ireland with that lot? Most definitely not.

Sajid Javid has his critics but I’m certain he does listen to people. When Theresa May ran the Home Office she had harsh words for the hierarchy of the police force and it’s trade union.

There was a massive fall-out and she moved on to another job eventually becoming our Prime Minister. But she is still not making much effort to get our Assembly back on track.

Obviously Brexit is top of her agenda and is taking up most of her time, which is why she should put someone in here who can get the job done.

And Javid is the man. `I’m listening, and I get it’ he told the Police Federation annual gathering in Birmingham this week. We could hold him to that.

We, the people, need someone to listen to us because we’ve lost respect for most of our politicians. I can’t say they are all bad but they are incapable of moving forward and dealing with the `we want a united Ireland and we want it now’ lot.

Then there are those who eschew change and want to march behind orange bands and flags forever and a day.

Brexit, of course, has given ammunition to the Shinners who see it as their opportunity to enforce a referendum on Irish unity, a referendum I’m certain would result in a big majority vote to remain with the UK.

Why would a country where healthcare and education is free (except for university education) want to be tipped into a country where you pay for all healthcare and where a no vote in a referendum can be overturned by agreeing to hold another referendum for a yes answer (the Lisbon Treaty issue).

Ireland’s two leading politicians Leo Varadkar and Simon Coveney are like two rabbits transfixed in the headlights of a car.

They hear only the nationalist voice.

Respected commentator Ruth Dudley Edwards summed them up accurately recently: `slavish towards Brussels and meddlesome up north amounts to a bad combination’. Yes we can all agree with her.

Here, though TUV leader Jim Allister doesn’t have a major party behind him he says what many Ulster Prods want to hear.

I’ve heard some of them say he should be our Secretary of State.

Yet these are the very same people who quietly vote for the DUP instead.

Mr Allister has a fine, educated brain but our political system is not geared to a one-man band party.

Karen Bradley I fear, through no fault of her own, is out of her depth and whilst I’m willing women to the top Javid is the man of the moment and the sooner Theresa realises that the better.