It is nationalist parties who tend to back abortion, not the DUP

The letter in the News Letter by Brendan Milligan (‘Party is guilty of sheer hypocrisy,’ September 18) about the hypocrisy of the DUP over choosing to stop a language that receives millions of pounds from the taxpayer, rather than stop the killing of the innocent, is pathetic.

I wonder does the writer vote DUP for its opposition to abortion?

News Letter editorial

Why isn’t he challenging Sinn Fein’s liberalisation of their abortion stance?

To blackmail one party on the killing of innocent children because they are the most outspoken on the issue is scandalous.

Maybe he should reflect on the stance of the two nationalist/republican parties, namely Sinn Fein, SDLP, and even the Alliance Party, who represent the vast majority of the so-called Roman Catholic population.

If anyone in the talks process is using abortion on demand as a bargaining tool to get movement on said talks, shame on them.

To put the responsibility for stopping abortion on demand on one party exposes hypocrisy when much of the community votes for pro-abortion parties.

In choosing to vote for certain parties, you chose their policies, one of which may be abortion on demand.

Maybe it is time for those who vote for such parties to think about putting innocent children before their pipe dream of a united Ireland.

If people really care so much about abortion, why do they continue to vote for pro abortion parties?

I do not know who Mr Milligan votes for but I think he needs to look at the big picture before being critical of one party.

John Mulholland, Doagh