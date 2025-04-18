Henry VIII agreed to marry Anne of Cleves on the strength of her portrait, but was said to be repulsed by her when he saw her in the flesh

“Good grief she hasn’t changed!” I exclaimed as I viewed the profile photo of an old acquaintance’s social media account.

We had reconnected via the net; I hadn’t seen her in the flesh in years. As I studied her photo, I realised it was her, circa 1989! She looked like an extra from Dynasty, complete with massive shoulder pads and bird’s nest hair. I had a bit of a snigger, then stopped when I remembered my own profile picture wasn’t current, but at least it had been taken this century!

Countless people display social media profile photos of themselves taken in their prime. I understand this, I do it too, the reason being, in my mind, that photo of younger me, is the real me. I may be walking around in this ageing body but mentally, I still feel like I did when I looked like her.

Representing ourselves with images from our past is driven by a complex interplay of nostalgia, self-perception and the curated image we wish to project to the world.

For many, old photos might represent a period of greater self-confidence or a physical appearance they were once proud of, before the days of muffin tops and greying hair crept up on them. There’s comfort and familiarity in that lingering gaze from yesterday.

On social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram, the choice of older profile pics often stems from a desire to evoke a specific memory or era, it’s harmless nostalgia.

However, the dynamic shifts somewhat when using dating apps, this is when using old photos can be problematic. My friend experienced this when she arranged to meet a guy in a bar whom she’d contacted via a dating site. When she arrived, she was met with a significantly older version of the youthful chap in his photo. She was quite shocked. In time-honoured fashion she made her excuses and left. Not only did she not find him attractive, but she also felt angry that he had misrepresented himself regarding his vintage, she felt deceived and disappointed, as she’d fancied his photo image. All she could think of afterwards when she remembered the photograph of him in his former glory was Jim Bowen’s catchphrase, “Here’s what you could have won!” (had she met him years earlier!)

Presenting a true version of yourself in the realm of online dating, fosters trust and sets the stage for more authentic connections.

Pictorial misrepresentation in the dating world is nothing new. One of the first victims of catfishing was Henry VIII in the 1500s. He was sent a portrait of German princess, Anne of Cleves when looking for a new wife. He agreed to marry her on the strength of her portrait. When Anne arrived in England, Henry was said to be physically repulsed by her. It appears her portrait painter had been rather creative and used the 1500s equivalent of filters. Henry had fallen in lust with a visual misrepresentation. It would have been too problematic to call off the wedding, so they married and divorced later.

Using deceptive images of ourselves has been going on since time immemorial.