Jackie would often visit Terri Hooley’s Good Vibrations in Belfast to buy LPs

To this day, when a hear a song I owned, I can still picture the record and label clearly in my mind.

‘Up the Junction’ by Squeeze just played on the radio and I could recall vividly my copy in lilac vinyl.

From 11 years of age, my records were my passion. I spent more time playing them than doing anything else. My friends were the same.

I grew up in a time when ‘Top of the Pops’ was the highlight of the week, and the ‘Sunday Chart Show’ was listened to (and recorded off the radio) religiously.

Today is National Album Day, a day to celebrate. LP albums have been around for over 70 years, and some mean a lot to us. They’ve played in the background of our lives; we’ve listened to them with a broken heart and felt the lyrics express our pain. They can bring us back in time in an instant.

When I was a teen in the 1980s, we lived for our music. Our social outings revolved around visiting Belfast city centre record shops on Saturday afternoons.

Caroline Music was where the cool kids hung out. My pals and I would spend ages going through the albums in Golden Discs.

Makin Tracks was in Cornmarket, this was the place to be on a Saturday in the 80s. It felt exciting and vibrant. The punk rockers would sit slightly menacingly around the fountain and I’ve vague memories of seeing a white-haired punk, with a real rat perched on his shoulder.

Also, Good Vibrations, Harrison’s Musique, Heroes and Villains and The Gramophone Shop were all delicious dens for music lovers to passionately peruse.

Many happy times were had in them, even amid the troubles. Music was our common love.

I also shopped at The Music Box in Glengormley and Uneda Disc, with its Uncle Sam style logo, Newtownabbey.

As teenagers, we would buy singles, albums were usually requested on birthdays and Christmas or bought after saving up – once acquired, they were treated reverently.

I’ll never forget the ritual of taking an album out of its sleeve, holding the rim by the tips of your fingers then slipping it onto the turntable and setting the needle on it.

Hissing and bumping noises emanated from the speakers, then the record would burst into life. I’d play the LP through and read every bit of writing on the sleeve until I knew it all off by heart.

In my youth, I’d listen to my albums, and dream about the future. Now that I’m in that future I can’t stop thinking of the past. The music of my youth transports me so easily back to those carefree days.

To those record shops of the 1980s I say, thank you for the music, for the lovely Saturday afternoon memories, and for the scores of records I purchased over the years that brought me great joy, which this idiot then sold in entirety for a paltry £30!