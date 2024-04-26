Research by the Dogs Trust revealed that over half of the pet owners who lost a dog, experienced grief worse or similar to the loss of a family member.

He keeps saying he knows she was just a dog, but he misses her terribly. He seems embarrassed by the amount of grief he is feeling, as though it is somehow inappropriate to grieve for an animal.

He had rescued his dog shortly after getting divorced and in turn she had rescued him. She gave him a routine, companionship and unconditional love and helped him adjust to life after marriage. He loved coming home to her after work, much more than he ever enjoyed coming home to his wife. His dog’s ecstatic welcome made all the stresses of the day seem trivial, as she showered him with slobbery kisses and cried with delight. Now he comes home to a silent house and a feeling that, as he put it, ‘his heart has left the building’.

I knew how he felt, I too suffered the loss of a furry friend some time ago. He was a German Shepherd, and he was my constant companion for eight years. When he passed away, I was bereft, yet I too felt it might be inappropriate to confess such grief over the loss of an animal. But he was much more than a pet, his love and companionship got me through some extremely difficult times. When I would feel very upset, I would often put my arms around him and cry into his fur. He sat patiently, letting me emote, minus the awkward embarrassment that many humans display when we shed tears.

Unadulterated love flowed from him. His eyes seemed full of wisdom. I felt he understood me in a way that no human could. That may sound ridiculous, but I think any dog owner will know exactly what I mean. I still feel his loss these years later. His faithful companionship was one of the most precious gifts I ever received. He left his paw prints on my heart.

For many people, a pet can fill an emotional gap. Research reveals that owning a dog has the same psychological benefits as having human friends. Many share an intense bond with their pets. They are not, ‘just a dog’, but become a much-loved family member.

For many elderly folk living alone, their dog can add structure to their day and keep them active, also providing social contact for them when taking their pet on walks. Losing all of this can be life changing.

Many people spend more time with their dogs than anyone else in their life.

Research by the Dogs Trust revealed that over half of the pet owners who lost a dog, experienced grief worse or similar to the loss of a family member. A further 38 per cent claimed they were surprised at how deeply they were affected.

The Dogs Trust launched their, Not Just a Dog, campaign to highlight the devastating effect a dog’s death can have on their owners. They appealed to employers to consider offering compassionate leave to their employees should their beloved pet pass away.

It shouldn’t feel inappropriate to deeply grieve the death of a dog. Love in any form is hard to lose, especially when it’s in the shape of a fur-ever friend.

Confessions of the nation’s insatiable appetites in the boudoir

I crept across the landing like a ninja. Keeping my back to the wall, I simultaneously scanned upper and lower floors from a halfway vantage point on the stairs. I could see the light glowing from my son’s bedroom and through the glass living room door I spied my husband watching a movie. I had to pass by him. I hummed the old Hawaii Five-O theme tune, as I slipped past unnoticed like a thief in the night. I was a woman on a mission.

I’d been lying in bed reading when I had suddenly fallen victim to an attack of the midnight munchies. I really craved something sweet and tasty. I didn’t want to alert anyone else; they would want snacks too. I wasn’t going to get roped into making anyone anything. My secret snack stash needed replenishing, but I had discovered earlier that day where hubby stashed his. It was over in seconds, I grabbed by booty and made off with it back to my lair.

Recent research by MyFitnessPal revealed more than half of Brits are guilty of getting out of bed to eat, having already had their evening meal and brushed their teeth. 25 percent admitted to hiding snacks from loved ones, I’m not alone! Though next morning I’d been rumbled.

“So, there were two chocolate bars in the cupboard last night and now there’s only one. Why is that? Hubby asked.