SICK OF BEYONCE’S POXY SONG … ALL THE SHINGLES LADIES!

Feeling ill with back and stomach pain, itchy skin and sweats, I finally got a doctor’s appointment. It was revealed via a test that I had an infection which I was prescribed antibiotics for, they didn’t help.

Days later I phoned the surgery again and chatted with a different doctor. He went through a list of things I didn’t have according to my lab test, then said he had no answers for me. Slightly surprised by his response, I attempted to self-medicate and asked should I try taking some Buscopan for the stomach pain. He agreed that I could, “give it a go.” I heard a sigh of relief as he ended the call.

Next day I was in severe pain and had developed a rash. I had to email pics of my spots to the first doctor.

After a week of feeling like a hypochondriac stalker, having called the surgery three times in desperation and taking antibiotics that I didn’t need, I finally got an accurate diagnosis of the malaise I was suffering from, shingles! I was prescribed an antiviral drug and painkillers.

There’s no cure for shingles but early treatment with an antiviral within three days of the rash appearing, may speed healing and lower complications.

Shingles is a viral infection which occurs due to the reactivation of the varicella-zoster virus which initially causes chickenpox. After recovering from chickenpox (which I managed not to catch until I was 26!) the virus lies dormant in nerve cells. If it reactivates, it causes shingles. Reactivation is typically due to aging, illness, stress or certain medications.

The term “shingles,” comes from the Latin word, “cingulum,” which means belt or girdle as the rash often appears in a belt-like pattern. For roughly a week before the rash appeared, my side, back, and tummy were itchy and tender, even the touch of my clothing was irritating my skin.

A person with shingles is contagious until the last blister of the rash has dried and scabbed over. You can’t give shingles to other people, but others can catch chickenpox from you, if they haven’t had it before. It takes 2-5 weeks to recover, but the pain (postherpetic neuralgia) can last for months or years.

A shingles vaccine is available to those eligible, and from my horrible experience of this virus I would urge those whom it’s available to, to get it.

Anyone who has had chickenpox can get shingles, but the risk increases with age. It’s rare to get shingles before forty years of age.

I’ve found with age neither the immune system nor anything else seems to be on top form.

Entering my fifties has been a doorway into a world of health problems. I seem to fall victim to ailments monthly, so far shingles tops them all in the discomfort department, the pain has been like getting electric shocks! What’s even more annoying (particularly to my husband) is the fact that I keep bursting forth, singing Beyonce’s poxy song, “All the shingles ladies.”

Having recently found relief after a long and emotional battle with plantar fasciitis and two frozen shoulders, I’d been looking forward to a bit of rude health on the run up to Christmas, but no, with my poxy virus reignited, it’s shingles all the way!

WHEN PLASTIC’S NOT FANTASTIC - KEEPING A LID ON THINGS

I sighed in frustration as the milk spilt over the kitchen counter. Words not in the Bible were uttered when I then placed the milk container on its side on the fridge shelf, only to find I hadn’t lined up the lid properly when screwing it down and it wasn’t tight. I became so annoyed that I literally ended up crying over spilt milk!

My overreaction was down to me feeling under the weather. I just wanted a cup of tea, usually a quick and simple task, but it had turned into a milk mopping marathon, thanks to the new ‘tethered,’ lids.

I loathe these lids with a vengeance! When I first encountered them, I thought they were an incredibly stupid idea, another annoying encumbrance of the 21st century.

The lids are designed to boost recycling and tackle the problem of plastic waste. It’s estimated we produce over 400 million tonnes of this waste worldwide every year. The new caps ensure that the lids are collected and recycled along with their bottles.

The EU introduced tethered caps as part of its Single-Use Plastics Directive and even though we are no longer part of the EU, major drinks companies would find it too costly to produce tether-free bottles just for the British market.