The devastating news that Catherine, Princess of Wales has started chemotherapy treatment for cancer, has come as shock to us all.
By Jackie McGregor
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 17:11 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2024, 20:12 GMT

The princess shared the news in a moving, but never self-pitying, video, thanking well-wishers for their kind messages during recent times as she recovered from abdominal surgery.

Initially, medical professionals believed her illness was non-cancerous; sadly, it has now transpired that it is indeed cancerous and she has started treatment.

The last few months have been very difficult for Catherine. First, her surgery was under the glare of the world’s press. Then she put out a Mother’s Day photo with her three young children and was ripped to pieces for doing a bit of photoshopping.

Social media speculation surrounding her health and whereabouts ramped up every day. There were rumours that she was divorcing William, that she had a facelift. Then it was alleged that staff attempted to access her private medical records at the clinic where she recently stayed.

Undoubtedly, the recent relentless scrutiny and conjecture has contributed to her decision to reveal her cancer diagnosis.

Watching the footage of Catherine, my heart went out to this young woman, who is, first and foremost, a mother and whose priority, like any other mum, is to protect her children from worry.

We can only hope that she is now left in peace to receive her treatment, recover fully and continue to be a wonderful mother to her three gorgeous children.

