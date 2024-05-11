Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (then DUP), Billy Hutchinson (Progressive Party), Doug Beattie (UUP) and Jim Allister (TUV) at Stormont on Ulster Day September 28 2021. They agreed an 'unalterable position' of rejection of the protocol. The dividers of unionism are those who tore up that agreed platform. Photo Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

A letter from Jim Allister KC MLA:

Last Saturday’s letter from five former UUP members demanding only protocol implementers should be offered as candidates in the Westminster election was as audacious as it was misguided (‘Ulster Unionists in plea to leaders: The parties should field agreed candidates in the coming election,’ David McNarry, David Campbell, Jim Wilson, Lord Kilclooney and Bob Stoker, May 4)

Now that Northern Ireland, through the DUP/UUP rollover on the protocol, is subject to the double detriment of EU rule and Sinn Fein rule, it is unimaginable that unionists who dissent from such folly should be left with no one to vote for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The consequence would be a drastic fall in the unionist vote.

Letters to editor

If Mr McNarry and co think unionists who still oppose the Union-dismantling protocol should nonetheless vote for protocol implementers, then they are seriously deluded.

Sadly, my party’s offer of a voting arrangement for the general election was tersely rejected.

The dividers of unionism are those who tore up the agreed unionist platform, namely, the united declaration of September 28 2021, signed by all unionist party leaders, of an “unalterable position” of rejection of the protocol, its mechanisms and structures.

That is where my party, now along with Reform UK, still stands.

It is those who somersaulted into protocol implementers who have brought division.