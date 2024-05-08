Officers affected by the Omagh bomb will have to relive their trauma during the forthcoming public inquiry. MAPS (Military and Police Support in West Tyrone) is helping former officers who were at the scene of the Omagh bomb to deal with mental health issues. They can be contacted by at 53 Market Street, Omagh or by emailing [email protected]

What is reported in the media is the small tip of a huge iceberg. Police officers are repeatedly exposed to trauma such as suicides, infant deaths, horrific scenes, traumatised victims, child abuse images, and dismembered bodies.

Research has shown that whilst a citizen encounters on average three to four traumatic incidents in a lifetime, the average UK police officer will encounter 400-600 traumatic incidents during their career. In Northern Ireland, the terrorist threat worsens the mental toll of policing, because even off duty officers remain vigilant and guarded.

Often officers and staff need access to mental health services such as counselling to help them deal with trauma. The PSNI has an occupational health and well-being unit (OHW) to provide such services, but they are overwhelmed. From the time of request to appointment is around nine months, and such a delay is very damaging to officers' health.

The PSNI has been suffering extremely high sickness rates in recent years and mental health is the highest sickness category. The Police Federation and Policing Board have publicly raised the delays in officers accessing counselling services and the new chief constable is prioritising reducing waiting times.

However, there is much less attention given to the challenges faced by retired police officers in accessing mental health support for traumas linked to their service. Many retired officers endured all the traumas of normal day to day policing, as well as the unique challenges of policing the Troubles.

An organisation called Police Rehabilitation and Retraining Trust (PRRT) is funded by the Department of Justice to provide mental health support services for retired officers. However, through no fault of its staff, the service cannot cope with the demand.

Retired officers often face a waiting time of more than a year for counselling and PRRT operates out of a single site in Holywood. This is far from ideal for retired colleagues who live west of the Bann.

Those who bravely held our society together sometimes fall apart years after their service because prompt mental health support help is not available when they need it.

I was recently invited by retired police officer Richard Scott MBE to visit an organisation in Omagh called MAPS, which stands for Military and Police Support in West Tyrone. The organisation is a registered charity staffed by volunteers and was established to plug the gaps in welfare support services for retired police officers. Born out of necessity, MAPS has become an exemplar of what can be delivered locally with modest resources and creative thinking.

MAPS offers a friendly drop-in point for retired colleagues and practical support for those who need it. Vitally, MAPS has developed a partnership that allows it to provide the latest treatments for conditions such as post traumatic stress disorder promptly and locally. I listened to testimony from former officers, including those who were at the scene of the Omagh bomb, whose mental health was transformed by the psychological therapy they accessed via MAPS.

I agreed to help raise public awareness of the need for more funding and better services for retired officers affected by trauma experienced in their careers. Too many men and women who protected our society have suffered in silence whilst waiting for help. I would challenge our political parties to send a representative to MAPS in Omagh and see at first-hand what they are doing and what is possible.

MAPS have recently set up a sub-group to support retired officers that will be affected by the on-going Omagh Bomb Public Inquiry. The announcement last year of a public inquiry into the atrocity is a welcome step in helping to find truth about that terrible crime perpetrated by republican terrorists.

However, it will also trigger traumatic memories for many people; especially families and friends of those who lost loved ones, those injured in the explosion, and those who were at the scene.

MAPS has applied for what is called “core participant status” with the public inquiry. This is so it can advocate for the welfare and personal security needs of retired police officers who may be affected by the inquiry. Many retired officers will naturally be concerned about re-living their trauma, and giving evidence about such a devastating incident can be incredibly challenging.

Hundreds of police officers were directly affected by the Omagh bomb, including first responders, family liaison officers, body recovery specialists and investigators. However, there is no central register of all the officers and staff who performed duties connected with the atrocity. I have attached contact details for the support group at the end of this article, inviting retired colleagues to register for information. Please share the details with anyone who might benefit.

I trust this article will raise awareness of the shortcomings in the official mental health support services for retired police officers and staff who bravely served our society, often during the worst of times.

l Jon Burrows is a retired senior PSNI officer

l The Omagh Bomb Public Inquiry police support group can be contacted via MAPS, 53 Market Street, Omagh, or email [email protected]