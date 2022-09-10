King reminded viewers why he is admired and loved

News Letter editorial

Charles III has been a king in waiting for decades.

If his parents had had the typical lifespan of all monarchs prior to 1750, of not even making the Biblical three-score-and-ten, then he would have come to the throne decades ago.

Now that time has come, and as the new monarch Charles addressed the nation last night.

His televised tribute to his mother, the late Her Majesty the Queen, was both the personal reflection of a loving son and a homage to the late sovereign’s lifetime of public duty, which was noticed and admired around the world.

King Charles vowed to commit himself to the principles of our peculiar — but necessary — modern system of monarchy in which the monarch has no political power. Indeed not even the leeway to express views on political opinions.

This will be a challenge for the new head of state, who has been outspoken in the past on issues that divide political opinion.

It was interesting to hear King Charles so emphatically refer to his personal Christian faith, describing the Church of England as “the church in which my own faith is so deeply rooted”. He went on to imply that he has a traditional understanding of the gospels, bestowing “a sense of duty to others”.