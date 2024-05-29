Letter: A Labour administration will actively advance reconciliation in Northern Ireland, after the Tory record of increasing political division here
Ben Lowry on Saturday poses the question 'Would Labour be better for Northern Ireland' (‘Some unionists think that Labour will be better for Northern Ireland's place in the UK, but I doubt it,’ May 25) and answers it in the negative.
Having surveyed the historical record over the past 50 plus years, he concedes this casts Labour in a much better light than the Conservatives in their treatment of Northern Ireland.
He then goes on to speculate about possible threats from a future Labour government eg that they might improve relations with Dublin! He laments the likely defeat of the Tories in the general election.
Will unionists ever learn?
The Tory record over the years has brought increased political division and set back reconciliation here.
The key benefit we can expect from a Labour administration is that, as well as improving living standards, they will actively advance reconciliation.
That benefit will all the greater if the Labour Party recognises the need to promote cross-community Labour Party politics here, by supporting Labour candidates standing in elections.
Boyd Black, Secretary, Labour Party in Northern Ireland (LPNI)