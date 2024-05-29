Sir Keir Starmer at the Airbus factory in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, in the general election campaign on Tuesday. Labour will improve living standards. ​The benefit will all the greater if the party stands candidates for election in Northern Ireland. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

A letter from Boyd Black:

Having surveyed the historical record over the past 50 plus years, he concedes this casts Labour in a much better light than the Conservatives in their treatment of Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He then goes on to speculate about possible threats from a future Labour government eg that they might improve relations with Dublin! He laments the likely defeat of the Tories in the general election.

Letters to editor

Will unionists ever learn?

The Tory record over the years has brought increased political division and set back reconciliation here.

The key benefit we can expect from a Labour administration is that, as well as improving living standards, they will actively advance reconciliation.

That benefit will all the greater if the Labour Party recognises the need to promote cross-community Labour Party politics here, by supporting Labour candidates standing in elections.