Letter: Campaign for 'disappeared legislation’ had a sincere objective - to maximise the chance of finding bodies

A search for Columba McVeigh in Co Monaghan in October 2022. Those who murdered Columba will one day have to answer to God

The one point of divergence is with his comment on why the legislation with regard to ‘the disappeared’ was brought in.

It was not to spare the blushes of Republicans for the wicked things they had done in these cases – far from it!

For those of us who campaigned for this ‘disappeared legislation’, the motivation was to maximise the chance of finding bodies. (Mine was a very small part – mostly writing to Unionist Peers asking them not to block it.)

What inspired me was my growing friendship with some of the ‘disappeared’ families and two remarkable women in particular - Margaret McKinney and Vera McVeigh, who became almost as dear to me as my own mother.

The remains of Margaret’s son, Brian, were recovered and it was a privilege to share in his funeral service.

Margaret now lies buried beside him.

Vera’s son, Columba, has not been recovered. Several long searches in a bleak bog just across the border have been unsuccessful. Vera now lies buried in Donaghmore graveyard.

Her remaining sons and daughter would gladly surrender any forensic evidential opportunities, resulting from information leading to the recovery of Columba’s remains. Oh, if only his bones could be laid to rest beside his amazing mother.

Sometimes Vera used to say to me: "Those who murdered Columba will one day have to answer to God.”

Indeed – and on that dreadful day, I would not want to stand in their shoes!