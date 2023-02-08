Letter: Christian Aid launches its emergency appeal for Turkey-Syria earthquake disaster
A letter from Paul Donohue of Christian Aid Ireland:
International development charity, Christian Aid, has launched an emergency appeal to help people impacted by the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria today.
Working through local partners, Christian Aid is providing blankets, mattresses and heating fuel to families in Northwest Syria. Our local partners will also be supporting rescue efforts and debris removal.
There were already over four million people in need of aid in Northwest Syria, more than over 85% of the local population.
The area is also home to nearly three million people who have been displaced by the long conflict in Syria, including nearly two million people who are still living in camps and already struggling with a harsh winter and facing sub-zero nighttime temperatures.
Christian Aid’s partners told us of instances of people returning to partially destroyed buildings to escape the freezing rain as aftershocks began to hit.
Others are gathering in collective shelters, mosques, and other ‘safe’ areas.
Rosamond Bennett, Christian Aid Ireland’s Chief Executive, said: “The vast majority of people in northwest Syria are already in desperate need of aid after years of conflict. Again and again the public dig deep to help people in their time of need but every penny makes a huge difference to support people rebuild their lives.”
To donate to Christian Aid Ireland’s appeal, visit https://www.christianaid.ie/appeals/emergencies/turkey-and-syria-earthquake-appeal
Readers can also donate by calling Christian Aid Ireland on 028 9064 8133.Cheques can be made payable to Christian Aid and sent to Christian Aid Ireland, Linden House, Beechill Business Park, 96 Beechill Road, Belfast BT8 7QN
Paul Donohoe, Head of Media and Communications, Christian Aid Ireland