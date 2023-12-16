Letter from Baroness Hoey and others: We hope that the DUP leader still stands with us against EU law and the Irish Sea border
As those who shared platforms with Sir Jeffrey Donaldson in opposing the Northern Ireland Protocol, we remain firmly of the view that the protocol is wholly incompatible with Northern Ireland as an integral part of the UK.
Not only in trade, but now it is clear on immigration and citizens’ rights it detaches us from Great Britain.
Any ‘deal’ which leaves the protocol in tact, European Union law in place in Northern Ireland and its Customs Code controlling our trade and border, with Northern Ireland treated as the entry point into, and thus part of, EU territory is but a figleaf.
The core litmus test is whether Article 6 of the Act(s) of Union, putting all parts of the Union on an equal footing, is restored to pre-protocol status.
A statutory instrument cannot achieve this, only primary legislation.
We stand where Sir Jeffrey stood, and where we hope he still stands, when he emphatically said the protocol must go, EU law must go and the Irish Sea border must go.
These are fundamental to securing the Union.
Baroness (Kate) Hoey, Ben Habib, Jim Allister KC MLA, Jamie Bryson