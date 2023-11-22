Letter: Honouring an RIC man from Castlederg who died in the Great War

The Rev Canon Charles McCartney Chaplain to the RUCGC Association Omagh and a former army padre with the Royal Army Chaplain’s department conducted the service, which dedicated a memorial frame to the memory of Constable Lawrence Crawley who left Castlederg RIC station in 1916, being killed in France in the Great War

On Monday November 13 the Royal Ulster Constabulary GC Association Omagh Branch dedicated a memorial frame to the memory of Constable Lawrence Crawley who left Castlederg RIC station in 1916 and enlisted into the Royal Dublin Fusiliers where he attained the rank of sergeant.

One hundred and seven years ago at Ancre at the Battle of the Somme Sergeant Lawrence Crawley lost his life and he is remembered on the Thiepval Memorial.

Our researcher Michael Winters worked very hard to trace the Crawley family and the story of Larry Crawley and the association are very proud that we have erected the first memorial on the island of Ireland if not the UK. to all those members of the Royal Irish Constabulary who joined HM Forces and volunteers and never came home.

Following a very warm welcome from the chairman of the Royal British Legion in Castlederg Mr Richard Black, who extended his welcome to the Crawley family, the Royal Dublin Fusiliers Association, the HARP society and the Royal Ulster Constabulary GC Association Omagh he passed over to the chaplain.

The Rev Canon Charles McCartney Chaplain to the RUCGC Association Omagh and a former army padre with the Royal Army Chaplain’s department conducted the service. He asked Mr Aiden Crawley to unveil the framed memorial and marble plaque and the audible gasp of appreciation was not missed on everyone there.

After Canon McCartney completed the dedication, the piper Gordon Simpson played a suitable lament. The Chairman Ross Hussey read the RUC George Cross prayer and Canon McCartney invited the Royal Dublin Fusiliers Association and Harp society to lay wreaths. Following the benediction the national anthem was sung.

Michael Winters invited Aiden Crawley to speak who spoke of his father, who was unable to be present and how often he had heard stories of his Uncle Larry and he quoted from the history of his life. He was followed by his son Bill who read the detailed account of the day of the death of Sergeant Crawley. Aiden said he felt that Uncle Larry was now home in Castlederg Co Tyrone.

Jim Herlihy congratulated Michael Winters on his research and he provided further details of RIC men who died in service with HM Forces. He said he was delighted to see that we had undertook to erect a memorial to the men of the Royal Irish Constabulary who had served in HM Forces during the Great War and those who had lost their lives.

Chairman Ross Hussey again welcomed all present particularly family members, the Royal Dublin Fusiliers Association, the Harp Society and members of the Royal British Legion who came from the various local branches. He thanked the RBL in Castlederg for accepting the memorial and added he shared the feelings of the Crawley family that their Uncle Larry was now back home and at peace in Castlederg County Tyrone.

We put on record our thanks to RBL Castlederg for the wonderful supper and to Fermanagh and Omagh District Council for financial support through the Decade of Centenaries grants scheme. Finally our thanks to Richard Pollock for the beautiful marble memorial stone.