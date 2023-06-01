Letter: Northern Ireland's problem is two main political parties, Sinn Fein and the DUP, who detest each other

The Rev Ian Paisley holds at an anti-Agreement rally in Larne in 1998. He besmirched the word unionist when he formed the DUP, a fundamentalist party of narrow-minded loyalists. Picture by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker

Northern Ireland is a lovely but sad little country. It could easily be so much better. The problem is the intransigence of the two main extremist parties who detest each other. Sinn Fein with its shameful past and the DUP, lacking in self-confidence, constantly sulking and contributing very little. Governance will never work without co-operation.

I was born in Belfast and my family were unionists. Indeed, my ancestors in 1912 actively promoted the Solemn League and Covenant. Remember, Northern Ireland was formed over a hundred years ago when the Republic finally celebrated its independence. Quite understandably, the majority here, being Protestants, did not want to be ruled by the new Roman Catholic government down south. Until relatively recently every bill proposed by the Irish parliament, had to be sent for approval to the Primate, Archbishop McQuaid.

Now I would not call myself a unionist. Paisley besmirched the word when he formed the DUP, a fundamentalist party of narrow-minded loyalists. His main contribution was to bellow about the dangers of ‘the Romeward trend’. Moderate and progressive unionists will never support the undemocratic DUP. If a good Ulster Unionist Party candidate comes along, I will vote for them.

Letters to editor

I have lived and worked for half my life in the south and half here in Northern Ireland. Geographically we all live in Europe and should take full advantage of that, as the Republic has done so successfully, leaving us trailing behind. I do not believe a border poll would succeed. Southerners really have little interest in the north and anyway, I do not believe a majority here would vote for unity anytime soon. The Irish language is just a distraction. Less that 2% in the south speak Irish but anyone who wants to can. There are no restrictions anywhere on learning Irish.