Letter: The DUP leader hit out at  politicians flying in from England, then posed with one such politician

DUP interim leader Gavin Robinson meeting the Labour Shadow NI Secretary Hilary Benn at a DUP business breakfast last week. ​How can Mr Robinson justify inviting Hillary Benn to a DUP fundraiser? ​​​​​​Didn't he fly in from England?

Is this the same Gavin Robinson who last Monday complained about politicians “flying in from England” when asked about the rally planned for Dromore Orange Hall on 26th April to be addressed by Ann Widdecombe, Ben Habib, Baroness Kate Hoey and Jim Allister?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Robinson went on to lambast Baroness Hoey (who incidentally has lived in Northern Ireland for quite some time) and Ben Habib for allegedly not taking a strong enough stance on the Protocol – a laughable proposition and not one made by the DUP when, prior to the last assembly election, they were positively desperate to seen alongside Mr Habib, Baroness Hoey and yes even Jim Allister on as many platforms as possible.

Letters to editor

How can Mr Robinson justify inviting Hillary Benn to a DUP fundraiser?

Didn’t he “fly in” from England?

Does the DUP’s demand for a sea border for politicians only apply to those who won’t come over to pat them on the head for implementing the Sea Border for goods?

The DUP are quite entitled to have senior figures from parties in Great Britain at their events. Only a fool would suggest otherwise. Mr Robinson should perhaps acknowledge that the same applies to others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Furthermore, before making any more silly comments about how others supposedly didn’t take a stand on the protocol they should reflect on their decision to invite Mr Benn to their business breakfast.

After all, not only has Labour supported the protocol, Hillary Benn was the brains behind the ‘Benn Act’ which tied the government’s hands meaning we couldn’t leave the EU without a deal – something which resulted ultimately in the Protocol.