Letters: Great pity over fallout - taoiseach comments not well received in Israel
A letter from Gerald Morgan
The taoiseach welcomes, as do I, and I have no doubt all Irishmen and women, the return of Emily Hand, a young girl aged just nine.
His words might have been better chosen and remind me, as no doubt others, of the parable of the prodigal son (Luke 15:32).
Unsurprisingly they have not been well received in Israel. This is a great pity and I hope that any misunderstanding can speedily be rectified.
Gerald Morgan, Dublin