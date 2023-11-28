All Sections
Letters: Great pity over fallout - taoiseach comments not well received in Israel

A letter from Gerald Morgan
By Letters
Published 28th Nov 2023, 15:03 GMT
The taoiseach welcomes, as do I, and I have no doubt all Irishmen and women, the return of Emily Hand, a young girl aged just nine.

His words might have been better chosen and remind me, as no doubt others, of the parable of the prodigal son (Luke 15:32).

Unsurprisingly they have not been well received in Israel. This is a great pity and I hope that any misunderstanding can speedily be rectified.

Gerald Morgan, Dublin

