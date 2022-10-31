Letters: Reminded of speech about UK having no selfish interest in NI
A letter from Felicity Huston
I read with interest the editor’s column on Saturday ‘Unionism needs help, not a Neutral Ireland Office (NIO),’ October 29.
Peter Brooke’s famous/ infamous “No selfish or strategic or economic interest” speech made in 1990 seemed, on reflection, to suggest what many of us had long suspected – that the Brits really didn’t care. Personally I remember him best addressing Conservative Conference as our secretary of state – announcing his latest efforts in the Province and declaring proudly “And in this we are at one with Labour”.
The Conservative delegates clapped and cheered.
If a Conservative Minister in a different department had said such a thing about one of their polices they would have been driven from the podium and then from Office.
Felicity Huston, Belfast